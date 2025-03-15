Govt announces Rs.5.2 million, jobs to families of Jaffer Express attack victims

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Saturday announced Rs2.5 million compensation each to heirs of two Pakistan Railways employees who embraced martyrdom during terrorist attack on Jaffar Express.

Addressing a Press conference at Railways Headquarters in Lahore, Hanif Abbasi promised to provide employment to children of both martyred employees.

Hanif Abbasi said that he held a detailed meeting with Inspector-General of Railways Police who have excellent service track.

The Federal Railways Minister said that all outstanding issues of Railways police will be resolved on phase-wise.

Hanif Abbasi said that newly appointed personnel of Pakistan Railways police will get the same grade as per scales of Punjab police.

He said that some foreign elements involved in terrorism incidents in Pakistan and Afghanistan soil is being used for this purpose.

He said that unfortunately some of our people felicitating them. He also said that our enemy imposed a war on us after dividing us in Punjabis, Pakhtoon, and Baloch.

Federal Minister for Railways paid glowing tributes to personnel of law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) who foiled terrorist attack on Jaffar Express.

He said that some foreign countries are worried about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and they are using all available resources to create hurdles in the smooth completion of this game-changer project.

Hanif Abbasi said that “we have to think that why terrorism return back to our country”. He went on to saying that if the terrorist fled to Afghanistan then we have to respond them even in that country.

He said that United Nations (UN), China and America also condemned Jaffar Express incident.

Hanif Abbasi said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) brigade is using language against Pakistan. We did not use any abusive language against any state institutions despite serving jail term.