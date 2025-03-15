NATIONAL

Kundi meets Maulana Fazl, discusses national security, political situation

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with the chief of
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, at his residence in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed the country’s political landscape and the overall
security situation. They also deliberated on the challenges facing Pakistan and explored possible solutions.

The meeting underscored the need for collective efforts by all political parties and the public to establish sustainable peace in the country.

Governor Kundi and Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed deep concern over the rising wave of terrorism and the deteriorating law and order situation, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They emphasized that terrorist elements are attempting to destabilize both the province and the nation and declared such forces as enemies of the country. They asserted that only through national unity and harmony can the nefarious designs of terrorists be thwarted.

