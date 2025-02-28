Justin Timberlake Cancels Final U.S. Tour Stop Due To Health Issues

Justin Timberlake has canceled the final show of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in the U.S. after falling ill.

The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 27, just hours before his Columbus, Ohio performance, to share the disappointing news with fans.

Timberlake’s Health Forces Last-Minute Cancellation

“You guys, I’m heartbroken,” Timberlake said in his post. “I have to cancel the show tonight.”

The “SexyBack” singer revealed that he had been battling the flu but had still tried to push through by attending soundcheck. However, his condition worsened, forcing him to call off the performance.

“It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen,” he wrote. “I want to reassure you, you’ll be getting refunds for your tickets. I love you all.”

Timberlake did not provide further details on his condition but emphasized that he had no choice but to prioritize his health.

Fans Show Support Despite Cancellation

Many of Timberlake’s fans were understanding of the situation. One attendee wrote, “I flew in from California, but you know what? Your health comes first. True fans know that. Love you. Feel better.”

Tour Reflections and What’s Next

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour kicked off on April 29, 2024, in Vancouver and was set to wrap up the U.S. leg in Columbus before moving to South America and Europe.

Timberlake reflected on the tour’s success in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, thanking his crew and tour family.

“Only one more show to go… and I wanted to take a minute to shout out this incredible tour family,” he captioned a post featuring his team. “These are the people who keep this whole thing running. So much love.”

Despite the canceled U.S. finale, Timberlake is set to resume his tour on March 21 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and will continue performing through July 20, with his final stop in Paris. He is also scheduled to take the stage at BottleRock Napa Valley on May 24.