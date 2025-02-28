Prince Harry Makes Shocking Revelation About Royal Ban Growing Up In Surprise Speech

Prince Harry has opened up about a long-standing royal restriction that prevented him from ever casting a vote.

Speaking at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday, the 40-year-old Duke of Sussex revealed that, as a member of the British royal family, he had never been allowed to participate in elections.

Harry Opens Up About Royals and Voting

“I’m not one to be caught in the divide between left or right views, not cornered by a belief in blue or red,” Harry said. “Hell, I’ve never even been allowed to vote.”

He made the remarks while discussing investment in a shared future and solutions for a divided society.

While it is not illegal for members of the British royal family to vote, they traditionally abstain to maintain neutrality.

Why Don’t British Royals Vote?

According to Sky News’ Alistair Bruce, members of the royal family—aside from the reigning monarch—technically can vote, but choose not to in order to uphold their apolitical stance.

“Traditionally, they do not. This is principally to protect the apolitical nature of their support to the monarch,” Bruce explained.

Historically, male royals were also barred from voting due to their ability to sit as peers in the House of Lords. Although the 1999 House of Lords Act ended their right to sit in Parliament, the tradition of royals not voting remains unchanged.

Harry on Life in the U.S. vs. the U.K.

During his speech, Harry also reflected on the contrast between his life in Britain and the U.S., saying:

“The way that I answer the question of how we invest in our shared future is different now living in the U.S., to when I was living in the U.K. Why? Because before I moved, so much of my life revolved around charity.”

He added that, while charity remains central to his mission, his focus now includes long-term solutions and preventative action, particularly through investments in digital safety, mental health, and education.

Harry’s Commitment to Service Continues

Despite stepping back from royal duties, Harry reaffirmed his dedication to service, highlighting his Invictus Games Foundation and Archewell Foundation, which he runs with Meghan Markle.

“Since then, while my charities remain a core part of my life’s work, I’ve also been focusing on upstream solutions and prevention, driven by decisions and investments that address problems before they require fixing,” he said.

He emphasized that his efforts—from helping wounded veterans through Invictus to supporting digital safety and mental health through Archewell—all fall under the umbrella of protecting and uplifting communities.