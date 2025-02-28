Gene Hackman and Wife’s Deaths Remain a Mystery as Sheriff Rules Out Foul Play

Authorities investigating the deaths of Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have confirmed that foul play is not suspected. However, the exact cause of their passing remains unclear as autopsy results are pending.

Unanswered Questions Surrounding Their Deaths

The 95-year-old Oscar-winning actor and his 65-year-old wife were discovered on Wednesday, Feb. 26, inside their Santa Fe home. A German Shepherd was also found deceased, while two other dogs survived.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza reiterated on Thursday, Feb. 27, that there were no apparent signs of foul play, but he described the circumstances as “unusual.”

Authorities first responded to a welfare check after maintenance workers—who hadn’t seen the couple in two weeks—entered the home and found Arakawa’s body in a bathroom. Nearby, an open bottle of pills and scattered capsules were found on a countertop. The deceased German Shepherd was discovered inside a closet just 10 to 15 feet away.

Hackman was found in a different room, dressed in sweatpants and a blue T-shirt, with a cane and sunglasses beside him.

Signs Point to Extended Time Since Death

Investigators reported that both bodies showed clear postmortem changes, including mummification and bloating, suggesting they had been deceased for an extended period.

Emergency responders conducted gas and carbon monoxide tests, but found no evidence of leaks. However, authorities have not ruled out other toxic exposure possibilities, including carbon monoxide poisoning from undetected sources.

The couple’s remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Santa Fe, where autopsies have been conducted. Initial reports indicate no signs of external trauma, but a definitive cause of death has yet to be determined.

Hollywood Mourns a Legend

Hackman, one of the most versatile and respected actors of his generation, won two Academy Awards for The French Connection (1971) and Unforgiven (1992). His legendary career also included iconic roles in The Conversation, Hoosiers, Mississippi Burning, and Superman as Lex Luthor.

The actor retired from acting in 2004, choosing a private life in Santa Fe with Arakawa, whom he married in 1991. Hackman had three children from his previous marriage to Faye Maltese.

In a 2011 interview with GQ, Hackman humbly said he would like to be remembered simply as “a decent actor.”

What’s Next?

Authorities are awaiting toxicology results to determine whether any toxic exposure or medical condition contributed to their deaths.

The world continues to mourn the loss of a Hollywood legend, as family, friends, and fans await further answers about the final days of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa.