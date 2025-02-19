New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 60 runs in Champions Trophy opener

KARACHI: New Zealand secured a comprehensive 60-run victory over Pakistan in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Bank Stadium. Pakistan, chasing a stiff target of 321, faltered under pressure and were bowled out for 260 in 47.2 overs.

Pakistan’s chase got off to a shaky start as Saud Shakeel, opening in place of Fakhar Zaman, managed only 6 off 19 balls before falling in the fourth over. Captain Mohammad Rizwan followed soon after, dismissed for just 1 run thanks to a stunning catch by Glenn Phillips.

With Pakistan struggling at 21/2, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman looked to rebuild, putting together a 47-run partnership. However, Fakhar, who had been given a lifeline when Devon Conway dropped him on 24, failed to capitalize and fell to Michael Bracewell in the next over, still on 24.

Babar Azam, who looked in control, found support from Salman Ali Agha, and the two added 58 runs for the fourth wicket. Agha played an aggressive knock of 42 off 28 balls, but his innings was cut short by Nathan Smith, who had him caught by Bracewell.

Tayyab Tahir’s dismissal for just 1 run added to Pakistan’s troubles, and the defining blow came when Babar Azam, after scoring a well-made 64 off 90 balls, was removed by Mitchell Santner, leaving Pakistan in deep trouble.

Lower-order contributions from Khushdil Shah (69 off 49 balls) and Haris Rauf (19 off 10 balls) helped Pakistan reach 260, but Matt Henry cleaned up the tail, sealing a comfortable win for New Zealand.

Earlier, after electing to bat first, New Zealand posted 320/5 in 50 overs, thanks to outstanding performances from *Will Young (107) and Tom Latham (118)**.

Pakistan’s bowlers started well, with Abrar Ahmed removing Devon Conway for 10, and quick strikes from Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf reducing the Kiwis to 77/3 in the 17th over.

However, Latham and Young counterattacked brilliantly, forging a 118-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Young anchored the innings, scoring a composed 107 off 113 balls, while Latham played a captain’s knock, remaining unbeaten on 118 off 104 balls.

In the final overs, Glenn Phillips added crucial runs, smashing 61 off 39 deliveries, taking New Zealand to an imposing total.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf bagged two wickets each, while Abrar Ahmed took one.

The 2025 Champions Trophy marks the first ICC event in Pakistan since the 1996 Cricket World Cup. This edition features eight teams competing across four venues: Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Dubai.

Pakistan, placed in Group A alongside India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, will now face India on February 23 in Dubai and Bangladesh on February 27 in Rawalpindi.

The semi-finals are scheduled for March 4 (Dubai) and March 5 (Lahore), with the final on March 9. If India qualifies, the final will be held in Dubai; otherwise, it will take place in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Strict security measures have been put in place, with over 12,000 police personnel deployed across Lahore and Rawalpindi. In Lahore alone, 8,000 officers are on duty, while 5,000 personnel are securing Rawalpindi.

Karachi’s traffic plan ensures major roads remain open, but restrictions are in place for heavy vehicles around the stadium. Special parking areas have been designated at the National Coaching Centre, Expo Centre, and China Ground.

Pakistan Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain & Wicketkeeper)

Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan

With one loss in the tournament, Pakistan will need to bounce back quickly in their next matches to stay in contention for the semi-finals.