Experts call solution to energy crisis, climate change key to long-term economic development

GUJRAT: Finding a sustainable solution to the energy crisis and climate changes is the key to Pakistan’s long-term economic development, Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq emphasized, underscoring innovation and modern approaches in the struggle towards becoming a prosperous nation.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq was speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day International Conference on Energy, Power, Environment, Control and Computing (ICEPECC-2025) opened at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Wednesday.

The conference, which is organized by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the UoG and the GIFT University Gujranwala, provides a collaborative platform for scientists, engineers and experts to share innovative trends, challenges and solutions related to sustainable energy, power, environment, control and computing.

Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Shahid Iqbal hosted the event. Among the distinguished guests were Prof Volker Pickert, Prof Yangquan Chu, Prof. Amir Hussain, and Dr Muhammad Ziad Nayyer.

Prof Dr Shahid Iqbal welcomed the conference delegates. He emphasized that the future of energy systems was linked with intelligent control and computational technologies, saying the primary responsibility of the scientists and experts attending the conference was to seek solutions collaboratively.

“The promotion and development of eco-friendly energy resources are our primary responsibility,” Dr Shahid Iqbal said, adding that the conference provided young researchers with an extensive platform to address local issues.

Prof. Volker Pickert threw ample light on the evolution and future of electrical vehicle charging infrastructure.

The conference features 13 technical sessions and two poster sessions. As many as 101 research papers will be presented to be later published in internationally recognized journals.

The conference is a testament to UoG’s commitment to fostering a better academic and research environment with a view to encouraging students to find suitable solutions to contemporary issues.

Meanwhile, a grand industrial exhibition was organized on the sidelines of the conference at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Wednesday. The exhibition was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq and featured various products manufactured by the local industry.