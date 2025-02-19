Pope Francis health crisis sparks succession preparations amid growing concerns

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has reportedly told his confidants that he may not survive the ongoing health scare, according to sources close to the pontiff.

The 88-year-old Pope, who is currently hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for a polymicrobial infection in his respiratory tract, has been suffering from severe pain. He was initially reluctant to go to the hospital but eventually agreed after being warned by doctors that his condition could be life-threatening.

On Tuesday, the Vatican confirmed that the Pope has been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. He is also receiving treatment for asthmatic bronchitis with cortisone and antibiotics. Despite being in stable condition, the Vatican acknowledged that his health presents a complex situation, with further tests pending. Pope Francis has canceled several public appearances and will miss scheduled engagements this weekend, including his weekly Angelus sermon, which he rarely misses.

In light of his health, Pope Francis is reportedly preparing for the possibility of a papal succession. One significant move was his decision earlier this month to extend the term of his close ally, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, bypassing a planned vote by cardinals. This decision is seen as part of his efforts to ensure that the succession process follows his wishes.

While some media reports have speculated about his imminent death, the Vatican has denied such claims, calling them “fake news.” However, sources within the Vatican have acknowledged the severity of his condition, with one official noting that Francis, at 88 years old and suffering from lung issues, faces the inevitable realities of aging.

Pope Francis, who became the leader of the Roman Catholic Church in 2013, is praised for his progressive leadership, including his efforts to make the Church more inclusive.