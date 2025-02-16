HN Polo face DS Polo in Deepal 96 Punjab Cup final today

LAHORE: The main final of the Deepal 96 Punjab Cup, organized by the Lahore Polo Club, will take place on Sunday (today) between HN Polo and DS Polo. Meanwhile, the subsidiary final will feature a contest between BN, FG, and Olympia/AZB.

Speaker Punjab, Malik Muhammad Khan, will be the chief guest of the final. Several activities will be held before the final match, including the subsidiary final at 12:30 PM, followed by a cavalcade, barrel race, and tent pegging competition. Before the main final, an All-Girls Exhibition Polo Match will take place, and the players will make their entry in Depal’s EV vehicles before the grand final match.

HN Polo’s lineup includes Haider Naseem, Hamza Mawaz Khan, Ramiro Zavaleta, and Pelayo Berazdi, while DS Polo features Daniyal Sheikh, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Estanislao Abelenda, and Max Charlton.

Sharing his views, an officials of the Deepal 96 said: “It is our pleasure to be hosting the Deepal 96th Punjab Polo Championship which is indeed one of the prestigious Polo events on Pakistani soil. A magnificent setting for a brand that embodies the very spirit of grace, power, and prestige – Deepal! Just like polo, Deepal is a statement of excellence and heritage.”

He added: “Allow me to introduce the legacy of Master Group, a successful footing that stretches over a span of six decades, Master Group, the name behind Moltyfoam, has been revolutionizing industries in Pakistan. Innovation is in our DNA.

“We joined forces with the global automotive giant, Changan – one of the top 10 automakers in the world! With cutting-edge R&D from Italy, Germany to America, Changan is driving the future of mobility. I am proud to announce that Master Changan is Pakistan’s number one Chinese automotive brand, the fastest growing and delivering the joy of future-forward vehicles since 2018!”