US senate panel approves Kash Patel’s nomination as FBI director

WASHINGTON: The US Senate Judiciary Committee has voted along party lines to advance the nomination of Kash Patel as the next FBI director, despite strong opposition from Democrats who have raised concerns over his potential political bias and lack of law enforcement leadership experience.

In a 12-10 vote, the committee approved Patel’s nomination, sending it to the full Senate for a final confirmation vote expected next week.

Patel, a former staffer at the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee and a key figure in the Trump administration, has faced scrutiny for his controversial remarks about the FBI. He has previously referred to FBI investigators as “government gangsters” and described some individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riot as “political prisoners.”

During his confirmation hearing, Patel defended his past statements, insisting that they had been taken out of context and misrepresented. He also denied any involvement in efforts to remove FBI agents investigating the Capitol attack, which had been raised in a recent letter by Senator Dick Durbin, the committee’s top Democrat. Patel’s spokeswoman dismissed these allegations as “second-hand gossip.”

Democratic lawmakers strongly opposed Patel’s nomination, warning that his leadership could further politicize the FBI at a time when the agency is dealing with significant national security threats.

“His judgment is dangerously flawed,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. “This is a man who will come back to haunt the country.”

Senator Durbin echoed these concerns, cautioning that Patel’s confirmation could damage the FBI’s integrity and urging his Republican colleagues to consider the broader consequences of his appointment.

However, Republican senators defended Patel, arguing that the FBI needs reform and stronger leadership. They criticized what they described as the agency’s bias in investigations, particularly those involving Trump.

“The American people are fed up with two tiers of justice,” said Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, pointing to ongoing legal proceedings against Trump.

Supporters of Patel emphasized his experience in federal service, including his role as a prosecutor and his tenure as a counterterrorism official in the Trump administration.

“We need someone who will set a new course for the FBI,” said Senator Ashley Moody of Florida. “Patel may not have held senior positions within the FBI, but his background makes him the right candidate for this critical moment.”

With a Republican majority in the Senate, Patel is expected to secure enough votes for confirmation. If approved, he will assume leadership of the FBI at a time of heightened political tensions and national security concerns.