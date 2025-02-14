Modi meets Elon Musk to strengthen India-US tech ties amid tariff tensions

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Blair House on Thursday during his two-day visit to the United States, focusing on strengthening technological partnerships between the two countries.

The discussions covered key areas such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Musk, who was accompanied by three of his children, presented Modi with a Starship hexagonal heatshield tile as a gift.

A major topic of discussion was the pending approval of Starlink’s license in India, with Musk seeking regulatory clearance for his satellite internet service to operate in the country. The meeting followed Musk’s earlier talks with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. Modi was joined by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

In a post on X, Modi expressed his pleasure at meeting Musk and his family, highlighting their discussions on technological innovation and governance. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) later stated that both sides explored opportunities for collaboration between Indian and US entities in emerging technologies and entrepreneurship.

Modi’s visit comes at a time of rising trade tensions, with former US President Donald Trump threatening tariffs on countries he claims harm the US economy, including India. While Modi and Trump are expected to discuss these concerns in their bilateral talks, the full agenda remains undisclosed.