China lodges solemn representations to Australia over deliberate intrusion into its airspace

BEIJING: China has made solemn representations to Australia over an Australian military plane’s deliberate intrusion into China’s airspace, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

Guo made the remarks while answering a query concerning the intrusion that took place over China’s Xisha Islands. He said the move violated China’s sovereignty and jeopardized China’s national security.

“The expelling actions the Chinese side took are justified, legal, professional and restrained,” said the spokesperson.

Guo said China had made solemn representations to Australia, demanding it cease its infringement and provocation and stop undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea.