Unidentified gunmen kill PTI leader Qamar Javed Gujjar in Pindi Bhattian

PINDI BHATTIAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and High Court lawyer Qamar Javed Gujjar was shot and killed by unidentified assailants in Pindi Bhattian.

The incident has sparked outrage, with the local bar association announcing a complete strike on Thursday in protest.

According to reports, Gujjar, who was a PTI candidate from PP-39, was ambushed while returning home from a mosque. The attackers opened fire, killing him on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Lawyers strongly condemned the murder, demanding swift action against those responsible. In response, the bar association declared a complete strike to protest the killing.

This is not the first targeted attack on PTI leaders. On August 2 last year, PTI leader and Lahore’s Iqra Hospital owner, Dr. Shahid Siddique, was also shot dead outside a mosque in Valencia Town.

Initially believed to be a targeted killing, police investigations later revealed that Dr. Siddique was allegedly murdered by his own son, Qayyum, over financial disputes.