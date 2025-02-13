NATIONAL

Unidentified gunmen kill PTI leader Qamar Javed Gujjar in Pindi Bhattian

By Staff Report

PINDI BHATTIAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and High Court lawyer Qamar Javed Gujjar was shot and killed by unidentified assailants in Pindi Bhattian.

The incident has sparked outrage, with the local bar association announcing a complete strike on Thursday in protest.

According to reports, Gujjar, who was a PTI candidate from PP-39, was ambushed while returning home from a mosque. The attackers opened fire, killing him on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Lawyers strongly condemned the murder, demanding swift action against those responsible. In response, the bar association declared a complete strike to protest the killing.

This is not the first targeted attack on PTI leaders. On August 2 last year, PTI leader and Lahore’s Iqra Hospital owner, Dr. Shahid Siddique, was also shot dead outside a mosque in Valencia Town.

Initially believed to be a targeted killing, police investigations later revealed that Dr. Siddique was allegedly murdered by his own son, Qayyum, over financial disputes.

Previous article
Taxation without public benefit
Next article
China lodges solemn representations to Australia over deliberate intrusion into its airspace
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Meghan Markle Faces Abuse Allegations Amid Social Media Speculation

Meghan Markle has become the target of unverified allegations on social media, with claims suggesting she has physically abused Prince Harry. The accusations, which...

Kate Middleton Focused On Health Battles As Rift With Meghan Markle Continues

Supreme Court reschedules oath-taking for newly appointed judges

Trump, Putin set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.