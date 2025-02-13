World

Tariff, trade war cannot hold back China’s development, says Chinese envoy

By Staff Correspondent

WASHINGTON: Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng has stressed that a tariff or trade war cannot solve problems, still less can it hold back China’s development.

Speaking at the 20th anniversary gala of the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA (CGCC) in New York City, Xie stated, “Tariff threats would never work on the Chinese people. Instead, they would only undermine the foundation of China-U.S. counternarcotics and economic cooperation, and raise costs for American households and businesses.”

The ambassador reiterated that China is the first country in the world to officially schedule fentanyl-related substances as an entire category and enforce the tightest controls, having established schedules for the largest number of relevant substances.

“The outcomes of China-U.S. counternarcotics cooperation are there for everyone to see,” he added, warning that imposing additional tariffs on China under the pretext of the fentanyl issue would only be counterproductive.

Xie underscored the importance of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship for economic cooperation to thrive, and called on the business communities to stay committed, seize opportunities, and support bilateral ties.

Previous article
China lodges solemn representations to Australia over deliberate intrusion into its airspace
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Meghan Markle Faces Abuse Allegations Amid Social Media Speculation

Meghan Markle has become the target of unverified allegations on social media, with claims suggesting she has physically abused Prince Harry. The accusations, which...

Kate Middleton Focused On Health Battles As Rift With Meghan Markle Continues

Supreme Court reschedules oath-taking for newly appointed judges

Trump, Putin set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.