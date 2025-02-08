Court orders Bushra Bibi’s meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday ordered the authorities to allow Bushra Bibi to meet her incarcerated husband in Adiala Jail.

The court issued the order while hearing the case of Bushra Bibi’s alleged involvement in Nov 26, 2024 violence in Islamabad.

A police team reached Adiala Jail to present Bushra Bibi in court in the 31 cases registered against her.

During the course of investigation in 10 of the cases Bushra Bibi refused to be part of the investigation and said she would respond to any query only after consultation with Imran Khan.

Later, police presented Bushra Bibi in the court of Amjad Ali Shah in the 31 cases registered against her after Nov 26.

She told the court that she would like to meet Imran Khan and her counsel Salman Safdar before joining the investigation.

She said she could join investigation even today if she was allowed to meet her husband. She also submitted an application demanding that she should be investigated in the presence of the PTI founder.

The court, in line with SOPs, directed the authorities concerned to allow Bushra Bibi to meet Imran Khan in jail and adjourned the hearing till March 7.