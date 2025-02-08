NATIONAL

Two police officials martyred in Bannu attack

By Staff Report

BANNU: Two police official were martyred after terrorists attack a police checkpoint on Friday night in Bannu, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The terrorists launched the attack on Fateh Kehl police chowki for the third time. The police officials, who embraced martyrdom, include Ziaullah and Rahimullah.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the attack by terrorists on the police checkpoint in Bannu and paid tribute to the martyred cops.

He expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured police officials.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is playing a frontline role in the war against terrorism, and the brave officers of the police have made history by rendering the sacrifices.

“The great sacrifices of the brave sons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police will not go in vain,” he said.

Previous article
Court orders Bushra Bibi’s meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
Next article
Public rejected politics of lies by ‘Pakistan Tehrik-e-Inteshar’: Tarar
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran Khan files contempt plea against Adiala Jail superintendent in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has filed a contempt plea against the superintendent of Adiala Jail in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). As...

PTI founder moves IHC with contempt plea against Adiala Jail superintendent

Paris Jackson’s Friends Worried That Singer Could Lose $150M Fortune With Latest Decision

Pakistan’s economy ready to take off after attaining stability: PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.