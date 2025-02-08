Two police officials martyred in Bannu attack

BANNU: Two police official were martyred after terrorists attack a police checkpoint on Friday night in Bannu, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The terrorists launched the attack on Fateh Kehl police chowki for the third time. The police officials, who embraced martyrdom, include Ziaullah and Rahimullah.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the attack by terrorists on the police checkpoint in Bannu and paid tribute to the martyred cops.

He expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured police officials.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is playing a frontline role in the war against terrorism, and the brave officers of the police have made history by rendering the sacrifices.

“The great sacrifices of the brave sons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police will not go in vain,” he said.