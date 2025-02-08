PTI’s Mehar Bano Qureshi arrested over section 144 violation

ATTOCK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s daughter Mehar Bano Qureshi has been arrested in Qadirpur Raan.

As per detail, the police officials stated that Mehar was arrested over violation of Section 144 and she is being taken to Makhdoom Rasheed police station.

Furthermore, other PTI leader including Mehar Dalair Khan and Zahid Hashmi was also arrested for the same violation.

It is important to mention here that PTI is all set to stage a power show in Swabi against the ‘rigged’ 8 February 2024 election in Pakistan.

The Punjab government earlier imposed section 144 across the province ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest.

The Home Department Punjab had issued a notification, prohibiting all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, jalsas, protests and such like other activities across Punjab on February 08, 2025, Saturday.

According to a notification issued by the secretary home department, the decision was made in the backdrop of a political party’s protest and demonstration across Punjab.

“There is an apprehension that miscreants and mischief mongers can take advantage of the said protest to carry out subversive and anti-state activities in order to fulfil their nefarious designs”, it reads.

The committee recommended the imposition of restrictions under section 144 to ensure security of the people, installations and buildings against any potential terrorist or untoward activity, in the larger interest of public safety security, peace and tranquility.

It is to be noted here that the PTI had announced to hold a black day nationwide as well as a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8, to mark the first year of “fraud general elections” held in 2024.