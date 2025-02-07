Meghan Markle’s ‘Demanding’ Behavior Led to Palace Staff Giving Her Nickname

In The London Times, journalist Tom Quinn revealed that the nickname was used by employees who found the Duchess of Sussex challenging to work with during her time as a senior royal. A former palace insider explained, “She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult—trying to feel her way and work out the intricacies of a positively medieval, labyrinthine system.”

One of the issues Markle, 43, reportedly struggled with was royal formality, particularly the relationship between King Charles III and the late Queen Elizabeth II. “She once said, ‘But they’re mother and son—why are they so completely stiff with each other?’” an insider recalled.

In addition to “Duchess of Difficult,” some staff also called her “Mystic Meg” due to her perceived modern, progressive views. The book claims Markle initially tried to form close relationships with staff, but her high expectations sometimes led to tension. “One minute she would be really friendly, hugging staff and trying to make friends with them, and the next she would be irritated by the fact they wouldn’t respond instantly at all times of the day and night,” Quinn wrote.

A former Kensington Palace staffer said Markle was eager to take charge during meetings rather than observe royal protocol. “She was a great believer in grabbing the bull by the horns—except the royal family is not really a bull,” the source said.

Despite the criticism, not all staffers were against Markle. Some appreciated her “straightforward and matter-of-fact” approach, while others believed she was unfairly targeted by senior courtiers. “The old guard really had it in for Meghan,” a former communications team member said. “She stood up to them, but in the royal family, senior royals always back the courtiers.”

Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals in 2020, citing struggles within the institution and media scrutiny. The book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, explores the tensions Markle faced while adapting to royal life.