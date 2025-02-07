Entertainment

King Charles Health Update Revealed By Former Staffer Ahead Of Major Royal Trip

King Charles III is carefully planning international trips amid his ongoing cancer treatment, according to his former butler, Grant Harrold.

Following Buckingham Palace’s announcement that King Charles and Queen Camilla will embark on a state visit to Italy and the Holy See in early April, Harrold shared insights into the monarch’s condition. Speaking to GB News, he confirmed that Charles, 75, remains positive despite entering his second year of cancer treatment.

“He’s getting on a little bit, obviously he’s a little bit older,” Harrold noted, comparing Charles’ travel schedule to that of Queen Elizabeth II when she was younger. “I think because of his age and recent health concerns, they’re being sensible about planning these trips. This will already be his ninth visit since becoming king.”

Harrold added that those close to Charles report he is in good spirits. “From my contacts, they’ve all said he’s doing really well. He’s very positive and, like so many battling cancer and other awful diseases, has this incredible resilience to carry on,” he said.

The upcoming trip to Italy marks a significant diplomatic engagement for Charles, who continues to balance royal duties with his health management.

