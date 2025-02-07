Demi Moore Stands by Bruce Willis in His Final Stage of Life, Offering Unwavering Support

In an interview with Variety published Thursday, Moore, 62, spoke about her unwavering support for her ex-husband, saying, “We will always be a family, just in a different form.” The Ghost actress added, “For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love.”

Moore and Willis, 69, were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31. Willis also has two younger daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with his wife, Emma Heming.

Moore hopes her bond with Willis serves as an example of positive co-parenting after divorce. “I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things,” she said. “There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love.”

Willis’ health struggles were made public in March 2022 when his family announced he was stepping away from acting due to aphasia. In February 2023, they confirmed he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In December 2024, Moore shared an update on Willis’ condition with CNN, saying, “Given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment.” She acknowledged the challenges but also emphasized the moments of beauty in their journey.

Meanwhile, their eldest daughter, Rumer, recently praised her parents’ relationship on Loose Women, saying they always prioritized their children. “Even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation … We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what.”