Australia’s star all-rounder announces shock retirement from ODIs ahead of CT 2025

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has announced his immediate retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket, just months before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The 34-year-old expressed gratitude for his international career, saying representing Australia was an experience he would always cherish.

Stoinis played 71 ODIs, scoring 1,495 runs at an average of 26.69, with a career-best 146* against New Zealand in 2017. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 43.12 and was a crucial part of Australia’s 2023 World Cup-winning squad, contributing significantly with both bat and ball.

Focus On Future, Support For Team

In his statement, Stoinis admitted the decision was difficult but said he felt it was the right time to step away and focus on the next phase of his career. He thanked head coach Andrew McDonald for his support and affirmed that he would continue cheering for his teammates.

Australia, already dealing with injury setbacks, faces further challenges ahead of the Champions Trophy. Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out with a back injury, while captain Pat Cummins and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood are also expected to miss the tournament. The final squad is set to be confirmed after the second Test against Sri Lanka.