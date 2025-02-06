NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz, Hamza Shehbaz Acquitted In Ramzan Sugar Mills Case

By News Desk

An anti-corruption court on Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case after hearing arguments from both the defence and prosecution. The case, initially filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2018, alleged that Shehbaz misused his authority as Punjab chief minister to benefit his family’s business.

The NAB had accused Shehbaz of directing the construction of a drain in Chiniot district for Ramzan Sugar Mills, causing a Rs213 million loss to the national exchequer. However, after amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance in 2024, the case was transferred to the anti-corruption court as NAB could no longer prosecute cases involving less than Rs500 million.

Also Read: Verdict in Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz, Hamza set for February 6

On Thursday, the court accepted the acquittal pleas of both Shehbaz and Hamza. Defence lawyer Amjad Pervaiz argued that the case was politically motivated, asserting that the drain was part of a broader development scheme approved by the Punjab cabinet rather than a directive issued by the then-chief minister.
