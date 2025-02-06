PM Shehbaz, Hamza Shehbaz Acquitted In Ramzan Sugar Mills Case

An anti-corruption court on Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case after hearing arguments from both the defence and prosecution. The case, initially filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2018, alleged that Shehbaz misused his authority as Punjab chief minister to benefit his family’s business.

The NAB had accused Shehbaz of directing the construction of a drain in Chiniot district for Ramzan Sugar Mills, causing a Rs213 million loss to the national exchequer. However, after amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance in 2024, the case was transferred to the anti-corruption court as NAB could no longer prosecute cases involving less than Rs500 million.

