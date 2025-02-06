First complaint to FIA under amended PECA law made against PML-N MPA Sonia Asher

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has received its first complaint under the newly amended Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), with a ruling PML-N lawmaker in Punjab Assembly accused of spreading fake news. Sonia Samson, mother of a minor rape victim, filed a complaint against MPA Sonia Ashir for allegedly misrepresenting court proceedings in her child’s case.

Samson alleged that Ashir falsely claimed that the accused in the case had been sentenced to 25 years, whereas, in reality, his post-arrest bail was rejected on January 21, 2025, and police had not yet submitted a challan. She further accused Ashir and others of making and sharing a misleading video on social media, requesting FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) to register a case under PECA.

NGO Calls For Action

Christian’s True Spirit (CTS), a local NGO advocating for women and children’s rights, also raised concerns over the alleged misinformation. In a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, CTS Executive Director Katherine Sapna urged action against public office holders misusing their authority. She asserted that Ashir’s claims were false and undermined the legal process, adding that CTS attorneys were leading the legal fight for the victim.

The letter stated that Ashir had no involvement in the case proceedings and that her misleading statements had caused unnecessary panic. Sapna warned that such misinformation could endanger the victim and her family, calling for corrective measures.

MPA Denies Allegations

MPA Sonia Ashir denied deliberately spreading fake news, stating that she relied on information provided by the victim’s mother. She said that after learning that the information was incorrect, she immediately deleted the video from social media.