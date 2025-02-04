King Charles Shares Emotional Video A Year On From Receiving Cancer Diagnosis

Buckingham Palace has released a heartfelt message from King Charles in honor of World Cancer Day, offering support to those affected by the disease. The statement comes just a day before the first anniversary of his cancer diagnosis, which was announced in early 2024.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram account shared a video featuring cancer patients, healthcare workers, and supporters, including GB cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy, who revealed last year that his illness is terminal. The clip also featured Olympic diver Tom Daley, who spoke about his late father’s battle with cancer.

“This World Cancer Day, we are sending love to all those navigating a cancer diagnosis – as well as the incredible doctors, nurses, charities, and families who work tirelessly to support them,” the palace captioned the post. The statement also included a list of facilities providing support for cancer patients.

King Charles’ announcement in 2024 shocked royal followers worldwide, leading him to step back from public duties. However, he made his first public appearance on April 30, visiting a cancer hospital in the UK. In December, Sky News reported that his treatment was progressing positively and would continue into 2025 as a managed condition.