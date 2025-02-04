Meryl Streep’s Daughter Louisa Jacobson Reflects on Support After Coming Out

Louisa Jacobson, daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she received after publicly coming out last year. Speaking at the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) 2025 Greater New York Dinner on February 1, she reflected on her journey and the encouragement from the LGBTQ+ community.

Jacobson, 33, was honored with the HRC Visibility Award for her contributions to LGBTQ+ representation in entertainment. In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, she shared her appreciation for the recognition and the warm reception she received after announcing her relationship with girlfriend Anna Blundell in June 2024.

“I was surprised because I had only recently come out,” she said. “It’s such a brilliant opportunity to speak about visibility and what it means to this community and to me.” She added that working in an industry with many LGBTQ+ artists has made her experience even more positive.

At the event, The Gilded Age actress delivered a speech highlighting the power of vulnerability. “To be visible is to be vulnerable,” she stated. “Unfortunately, vulnerability is often seen as a weakness, but in truth, it’s one of the most powerful tools we have for connection.”

Jacobson and Blundell plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day by going dancing together. She first introduced Blundell to the public through an Instagram post on June 22, coinciding with her mother’s 75th birthday. “Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb ❤️‍🔥🏳️‍🌈,” she captioned the post, marking a new chapter in her life.