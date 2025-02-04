Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Separate Amid ‘Evolving Priorities’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making fewer joint public appearances, a shift insiders attribute to their evolving priorities. While the couple is expected to reunite at the Invictus Games, which begins this Saturday in Vancouver and Whistler, their recent public schedules suggest a growing divide in their engagements.

Since the start of their relationship, Meghan has consistently supported Harry at the Games, the international sporting event he founded for wounded veterans. However, in recent months, she has focused on her business ventures, including her American Riviera Orchard brand and the Netflix series With Love, Meghan, while Harry has concentrated on charitable work.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that this division of roles may stem from Harry’s inexperience in commercial ventures. “The commercial world is simply something he’s not used to, and, let’s face it, his wife is probably better at it than he,” she said, adding that Meghan enjoys the celebrity aspect of her work while Harry remains dedicated to philanthropy.

The Invictus Games also come at a politically sensitive time for the Sussexes, as Donald Trump, now in his second term as U.S. president, has previously made controversial remarks about them. During his campaign, Trump suggested that Harry could be deported, following concerns raised by the Heritage Foundation over his visa application and past admissions of drug use in Spare.

Bond noted that while Trump’s influence could pose challenges, the couple may not be his top priority. “You could say that it’s squeaky bum time for the Sussexes, but the fact is that the most powerful man in the free world probably has more to think about than the residency rights of an estranged Prince of the United Kingdom,” she said.