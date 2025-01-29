Architectural Firm Behind Cambridge and Oxford University Projects to Design Student Housing in Lahore Pakistan’s First Purpose-Built Student Accommodation Project

Lahore — The award-winning British architectural firm Walters & Cohen, recognised for educational projects at prestigious institutions like Cambridge and Oxford Universities, has been appointed by One Homes to design Pakistan’s first purpose-built student accommodation in Lahore.

With a legacy of designing inspiring, student and community-centric properties, this collaboration promises a milestone development that sets new standards for education infrastructure in the region.

One Homes recently announced their foray into the student accommodation sector with a plan to pioneer investment into Pakistan’s Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) asset class and develop a nationwide portfolio that meets international standards.

Walters & Cohen are recognised globally for their work on educational and community projects, including the Dorothy Garrod Building at Cambridge’s Newnham College, which received the prestigious RIBA National Award. Their designs combine innovation, sustainability, and a deep understanding of student needs, making them an ideal choice for this groundbreaking project.

Commenting on the collaboration, Aqib Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer of One Homes, said, “Purpose-built student accommodation is globally recognised as the preferred asset class, for institutional and retail investors alike searching for stable yield-driven returns whilst driving meaningful social impact. We’re delighted to collaborate with a world-leading specialist in Walters & Cohen to deliver this first-of-its-kind development in Pakistan.

Leveraging the expertise and knowledge of those who have delivered in this space on a global level will ensure we develop top-in-class assets that deliver long-term value for One Homes and our investors”

Cindy Walters, Director of Walters & Cohen Architects, shared her excitement about the project, “At Walters & Cohen, we are passionate about designing environments that not only inspire academic excellence but also create meaningful, lasting impact.

Pakistan’s first purpose-built student accommodation goes beyond architecture; it provides an extraordinary opportunity to create an environment where young women can thrive academically, socially, and personally, and feel confident about their ability to shape a brighter future for themselves and their communities. We are proud to have been entrusted with the concept design for this development which reflects global standards and has the capacity to deliver profound social change.”

The lack of appropriate housing remains a significant hurdle for students aiming for quality education. This project pioneers Pakistan’s first purpose-built student accommodation for women, addressing an urgent infrastructure need and exemplifying the power of impact investing to create lasting societal change.

This project will include a host of thoughtfully curated amenities, such as a fitness centre, 24/7 security, a shuttle service, and community spaces. Its strategic location in Lahore’s vibrant university district, home to over a dozen universities, addresses a critical gap in Pakistan’s $30 billion student housing market.

One Homes, founded by serial entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah, continues to redefine Pakistan’s real estate market by integrating global expertise with local impact. Their portfolio includes landmark developments like One Canal Road, Lahore’s most exclusive residential address, and Amaya Residences and Panoramas in Islamabad.