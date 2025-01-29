Prince William Reveals Major Update About Prince Harry’s Health Concerns

Prince William has reportedly shared a rare update on Prince Harry’s health, revealing that his younger brother has been feeling “poorly” but is now on the mend.

According to The Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales made the remark while walking at Lower Blakemere Farm on the Duchy of Cornwall estate. In video footage of the exchange, William can be heard saying, “Harry’s better now… he’s been poorly.” When the person accompanying him asked for clarification—“Harry has?”—William confirmed, “Yes, he’s been under the weather.”

While the comment sparked speculation about Harry’s recent health, FEMAIL later suggested that the conversation may have been about someone else. However, this marks one of the first times in years that William has publicly mentioned his brother, given their longstanding estrangement.

The rift between the two brothers reportedly deepened after a physical altercation in 2018, in which Harry claimed William pushed him into a dog bowl. Since then, tensions have remained high, with Harry stepping down from royal duties in 2020 and detailing their fractured relationship in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

Whether William’s comment was a simple health update or a subtle attempt at breaking the ice, it has reignited interest in the possibility of a future reconciliation between the royal siblings.