Leonardo DiCaprio Romance With Vittoria Ceretti Grows Towards Marriage As He Sidelines Friends

Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship with Vittoria Ceretti is reaching new levels of commitment, marking a significant shift in how the actor approaches romance. According to an In Touch insider, the 49-year-old Titanic star has fully integrated the 25-year-old model into his family and is even considering having her move into his Hollywood home.

“No one has seen Leo this in love or this devoted to a woman, really ever,” the source revealed, adding that unlike past relationships, DiCaprio is keeping Ceretti close to his inner circle. “Usually, he keeps his girlfriends a little distant from his parents, but Vittoria is completely in the mix.”

This newfound devotion has also affected DiCaprio’s friendships. The source noted that while the actor has always prioritized time with his close-knit group of male friends, his focus has now shifted toward Ceretti. “His loyalty is usually to his ‘boys,’ but since he met Vittoria, she’s become the priority. He still hangs out with them, but she’s usually included, and if not, it’s because she’s working out of town.”

The shift hasn’t gone unnoticed among his longtime friends, some of whom are reportedly struggling with the change. “It’s been a tough pill for a lot of his friends to swallow, and they complain that he’s ‘whipped,’ but Leo doesn’t care one bit,” the insider claimed. “He’s absolutely head over heels for Vittoria and wants her around all the time, to the point where he’s now talking about her officially moving in with him.”

DiCaprio and Ceretti were first linked in the summer of 2023, and their relationship has only grown stronger. While the actor has long been known for keeping his romantic life private, his deepening commitment to Ceretti suggests that this may be one of his most serious relationships yet.