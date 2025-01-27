Parliamentarians meet PM, discuss issues of their constituencies

LAHORE: Member of National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo and Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Fida Hussain called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday and discussed with him issues of their respective constituencies.

MNA Usman Awaisi also met the premier, separately.

The parliamentarians also discussed with the prime minister overall political situation in the country. Former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan also called on the PM and exchanged views on the political situation of the country.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday.

During the meeting, key discussions were held regarding matters related to the Ministry of Finance and Revenue.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the overall national and political situation in the country.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Mayor of Lahore Nazir Khan Swati called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday.

During the meeting country’s overall political situation came under discussion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned firing on the convoy of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly speaker.

He prayed for early recovery of those injured in the firing incident. He said that attack on the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly speaker and his convoy was a coward act. He directed the authorities concerned to arrest the attackers at the earliest.