IHC to decide fate of illegal marriage case as Imran, Bushra request new judges

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to request the formation of a new judicial bench to hear an appeal against their acquittal in a controversial marriage case.

The case involves allegations that their marriage took place during Bushra Bibi’s iddat period, a period prescribed by Islamic law after divorce, which prohibits remarriage.

The appeal was filed by Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi’s former husband, who claims the acquittal verdict issued by an additional sessions court in July 2024 was flawed. During Monday’s hearing, Justice Azam Khan presided over the case, with legal representatives for both parties presenting their arguments.

Maneka’s lawyer, Zahid Asif Chaudhry, argued that the original decision was legally unsound and urged the court to revisit the matter. In response, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, raised concerns about potential bias in the proceedings and suggested that the case be reassigned to a new bench.

“You have already made your position clear, and it would be best for the case to be heard by a different panel,” Shaheen argued.

Acknowledging the concerns, Justice Azam Khan announced that the case file would be referred to Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who will decide on forming a new bench to hear the appeal.

The allegations stem from claims that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s marriage took place during a period of iddat, violating Islamic principles. Both were acquitted of the charges in July 2024, but the appeal seeks to overturn that verdict.

This legal challenge comes as Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi face mounting legal troubles. Earlier this month, they were convicted in the high-profile Al-Qadir Trust case. Imran Khan received a 14-year prison sentence, while Bushra Bibi was sentenced to seven years. The court also imposed fines and ordered the confiscation of assets linked to the trust.

Imran Khan has been detained in Adiala Jail for over a year, and Bushra Bibi was taken into custody following the verdict in the trust case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will now determine the composition of a new bench to ensure impartiality in the iddat case. The decision could have significant implications, adding another layer of complexity to the legal battles surrounding the former prime minister and his wife.

This case highlights the growing political and legal pressures facing Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, as their legal woes continue to dominate headlines.