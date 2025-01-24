PTI-backed Junaid Akbar elected PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed MNA Junaid Akbar Khan, representing the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), was elected as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday.

The election for the PAC chairman had been delayed for over a year due to political disagreements between the PTI and the government following the February 2024 elections.

An emergent PAC meeting was held after the PTI-backed SIC submitted a panel of candidates at the government’s request. Junaid Akbar Khan’s name, proposed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, faced no opposition, resulting in his unanimous selection.

Junaid Akbar Khan is a three-time Member of the National Assembly, having secured 113,513 votes in the 2024 general elections from NA-9 Malakand as a PTI-backed independent candidate. He defeated PPP’s Syed Ahmad Ali Shah, who received 40,740 votes.