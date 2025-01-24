Beijing AFT agree to invest in e-agriculture, e-solid waste management

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Beijing AI Force Tech (AFT) CEO and Chairman Han Wei on Friday agreed to establish an assembling and manufacturing plant of e-agriculture machinery along with manufacturing of robotic agricultural equipment in Punjab.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz met a delegation led by Beijing AFT CEO and Chairman Han Wei to discuss usage of transportation robots and harvesting robots for the agriculture sector.

CM Maryam Nawaz also witnessed the signing of a MoU for modern AI-based machinery for solid waste between Beijing AI Force Tech and Daewoo Pakistan at the Chief Minister’s Office. The MoU was signed by AI Force Tech CEO Dr Han Wei and Daewoo Pakistan’s Muhammad Khalid.

Under the MoU, modern and automated AI technology will be promoted in the solid waste management sector in Punjab. Artificial Intelligence (AI) based automated machinery will be used for solid waste management.

Beijing AI Force Tech will develop an e-mechanized model farm on the outskirts of Lahore and this 17-acre model farm will be utilized for electric tractors, harvesters, land levelers and other machinery. AI Force Tech will install a solar energy system on the greenhouse for charging purposes and will also introduce driver-less electric tractors in Punjab.

The Chinese company AI Force Tech will also set up charging stations for e-tractors and other electric machinery, besides the provision of e-tractors and other agricultural machinery to the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). The company will also help in robotic farming, seeds germination, weather forecasting along with increasing soil fertility and guidance on modern agriculture farming to achieve production with minimal water usage.

Digital plantation, establishment of digital lab, satellite monitoring and cooperation in advance research will be promoted.

Shedding light on the MoU, the Punjab CM termed the partnership with Beijing AI Force a major step towards achieving the vision of a clean and green Punjab, adding that the target of 15 to 16 foreign investments would be achieved in Punjab at the earliest.

“The Punjab government is committed to bring innovation in every public service sector and the agreement with Beijing AI Force is a milestone towards Punjab’s environmental protection and promotion of modern technology,” she said, adding the solid waste management system would be significantly improved through the usage of modern AI technology.”

Expressing his views, AI Force Tech CEO Han Wei said that they profoundly value the partnership with the Punjab government in the solid waste management sector.

Punjab Nigahban Ramazan package for deserving families

The Punjab government has taken a decision to provide “Nigahban Ramazan” package to millions of families to support them in the holy month.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review several suggestions and recommendation regarding the initiative.

The chief minister has asked citizens to complete registration for the Ramazan package by Feb 15. She also issued instruction for ensuring transparency in distribution of the packages.

Maryam Nawaz stated that the Nigahban package is a right of the underprivileged, adding that it is also the responsibility of the government to support them.

The public should receive their rights with dignity and respect the chief minister said as she strongly disapproved the ways of distributing the package by making people stand in queues.

She further emphasised that the administration and relevant authorities should consider their work as an act of worship.

It is mandatory for people to get registered in Provincial Socio-Economic Survey (PSER) for the package. They can apply for the registration online by visiting the PSER online portal or through union councils. A helpline has also been established in this regard.