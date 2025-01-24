NATIONAL

KP Assembly rejects PECA amendments, calls for press freedom

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has passed a resolution condemning the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The resolution stated that the amended PECA Act imposes restrictions on press freedom, which the KP Assembly strongly rejects as an infringement on free speech and freedom of expression. The resolution was presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Shafiullah Jan.

The resolution further expressed solidarity with the journalist community, emphasizing a firm condemnation of the act. The KP Assembly called on the federal government to revoke the undemocratic and controversial amendments to the PECA Act.

The federal government moved to strengthen PECA with new amendments targeting fake news and unlawful online content.

The draft legislation, titled the Electronic Crimes Prevention (Amendment) Act 2025, proposed stringent penalties, including up to three years in prison and fines of Rs2 million for spreading disinformation.

The amendments also outline the establishment of a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), which will have sweeping powers to regulate social media and online platforms.

Journalists’ organisations across Pakistan have strongly opposed these amendments, expressing concerns over the lack of consultation and its implications for press freedom.

Staff Report

