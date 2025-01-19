Diddy suffers new shocking blow in Tupac murder case

Sean Diddy Combs, who has been under arrest since September 16th, 2024, lands further and further under accusations in jail.

The 55-year-old disgraced music mogul appears to be named a shocking number of 47 times in newly revealed legal documents of Tupac Shakur and Death Row Records boss Suge Knight’s murders.

The newly released police interview transcript accuses Diddy of offering “millions” for the respective murders.

The allegations come from a secretly recorded 2009 interview with Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who is currently awaiting trial for Tupac’s 1996 murder.

The prosecutors involved recently filed a 180-page document which included a full transcript of Keefe’s recorded statements, making surprising admissions of the Bad Boy Records’ founder’s involvement in the case.

As per the interview, Keefe called himself the “boss” supervising three Southside Crips involved in the murder. When asked by Detective Long of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department if Diddy played a role, Keefe is said to have responded, “Yeah.”

Furthermore, Keefe claimed that Diddy’s enmity with Suge Knight was so extreme that he ordered Keefe ,”Ah, s–t, I’ll give anything for that dude head.”

He also added that the accused rapper allegedly claimed in a room full of 45 people that the price on Tupac and Suge’s heads was “mother-f—ing millions.”

This comes after Diddy has been denying any involvement in Tupac’s killing, calling such allegations “completely ridiculous” and “pure fiction.”

The Last Night rapper was not considered a suspect in the case previously and has never been charged in connection with either of the murders.