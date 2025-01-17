Pakistan makes history with launch of indigenous Electro-Optical Satellite

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Friday launched Pakistan’s Indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) Satellite. The launch of Pakistan’s EO-1 Satellite marks a momentous milestone in Pakistan’s space journey.
The EO-1 satellite offers substantial benefits across various sectors in Pakistan. In agriculture, it will enable precision farming by monitoring crops, assessing irrigation needs, predicting yields, and supporting food security initiatives.
For urban development planning, the satellite will assist in tracking infrastructure growth and, managing urban sprawl.
In environmental monitoring and disaster management, it will provide timely updates on floods, landslides, earthquakes, deforestation, and land erosion.
Additionally, it will support monitoring of minerals, oil and gas fields, glacier recession, and water resources.
This achievement is set to position advanced space technology capabilities at the forefront of national progress and development, aligning with the goals of National Space Policy.