Pakistan makes history with launch of indigenous Electro-Optical Satellite

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Friday launched Pakistan’s Indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) Satellite. The launch of Pakistan’s EO-1 Satellite marks a momentous milestone in Pakistan’s space journey.

The EO-1 satellite offers substantial benefits across various sectors in Pakistan. In agriculture, it will enable precision farming by monitoring crops, assessing irrigation needs, predicting yields, and supporting food security initiatives.

For urban development planning, the satellite will assist in tracking infrastructure growth and, managing urban sprawl.

In environmental monitoring and disaster management, it will provide timely updates on floods, landslides, earthquakes, deforestation, and land erosion.

Additionally, it will support monitoring of minerals, oil and gas fields, glacier recession, and water resources.

This achievement is set to position advanced space technology capabilities at the forefront of national progress and development, aligning with the goals of National Space Policy.

Deputy Prime Minister (DMP) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday termed the successful launch of Pakistan’s indigenous electro-optical (EO-1) satellite a significant achievement in Pakistan’s space journey.
The DPM took to X for stating a heartfelt felicitation message for the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) for achieving the milestone.
Senator Ishaq Dar said that this achievement was poised to enhance the country’s ability to monitor natural resources, predict and respond to natural disasters, support food security through precision cropping, and drive economic growth through informed decision making.
“I congratulate Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) on launching Pakistan’s indigenous electro-optical satellite today. Launch of indigenously manufactured EO Satellite is a testament to SUPARCO’s expertise and Government of Pakistan commitment to pursue space technology for peaceful purposes,” he said.
