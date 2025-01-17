Netanyahu confirms breakthrough deal for return of hostages held in Gaza

TEL AVIV: In a pivotal development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Friday that a deal has been reached between Israel and Gaza for the return of hostages, signaling a potential end to months of ongoing violence. T

he agreement, brokered by Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, aims to initiate a pause in hostilities while facilitating a phased release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that the ceasefire agreement will see Hamas release 33 Israeli captives, including civilians, soldiers, and children, in exchange for 50 Palestinian prisoners for each female soldier and 30 for each civilian.

Additionally, Israel has agreed to release all Palestinian women and children under the age of 19 detained since the October 7, 2023, attack. As part of the deal, Israel will allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, with up to 600 trucks per day, and gradually permit the return of unarmed Palestinians to the northern parts of the Gaza Strip.

Despite the apparent breakthrough, Netanyahu’s office expressed concerns about potential complications, accusing Hamas of attempting to secure additional concessions at the last minute. The fragile deal comes after 15 months of intense conflict, during which the humanitarian crisis has worsened for both Israelis and Palestinians.

If the first phase is successfully executed, the second phase will involve the release of all remaining captives, primarily male soldiers, and Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza. This includes pulling out of the militarized Philadelphi corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, as well as further measures for de-escalation.

The final phase of the agreement is expected to focus on the return of the bodies of those who died during the conflict and the establishment of a multi-year reconstruction plan for Gaza, which will be overseen by international organizations.

While the U.S. has expressed confidence that the ceasefire will begin by Sunday, Netanyahu has ordered Israel’s security cabinet to convene to discuss the next steps. However, the agreement still awaits approval by the full Israeli government, which is expected to meet soon.