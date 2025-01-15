Russia looks to expand investment opportunities in Pakistan’s economy

ISLAMABAD: Russia has expressed a strong interest in deepening its economic and trade relations with Pakistan, with the Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert Khorev, highlighting the potential for collaboration across multiple sectors.

In a meeting with key Pakistani business figures, Khorev emphasized that strengthening bilateral trade ties would benefit both nations’ economies. He noted that Pakistan offers substantial investment opportunities, and Russian investors are eager to explore these prospects.

Khorev also praised the Pakistani government’s investment-friendly policies, which he said have created an encouraging environment for foreign investors and could further enhance bilateral relations.

The ambassador’s comments came during a meeting with Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General of the United Business Group (UBG), and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman of the Clean and Green Islamabad Movement and former President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The meeting focused on expanding trade, economic, and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari stressed the importance of enhancing Pak-Russia relations, proposing the launch of direct flights between the two countries to facilitate greater business exchanges. He also highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s growing IT sector and suggested that collaboration with Russia could lead to significant advancements in the field.

In addition, Bakhtawari emphasized the role of cultural exchange in strengthening mutual understanding and public relations between the two nations. He pointed to Pakistan’s ongoing development projects and favorable business environment as key attractions for foreign investment.

During the meeting, Ahsan Bakhtawari also briefed Ambassador Khorev on the Clean and Green Islamabad Movement’s initiatives, including cleanliness drives and tree plantation campaigns. Khorev expressed his support for these efforts and confirmed his intention to participate in future activities once the plantation season begins.

The meeting also included discussions on enhancing public awareness of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), promoting development in the IT sector, and advancing cooperation in modern technology.

Ambassador Khorev agreed with the proposals put forward by both Zafar Bakhtawari and Ahsan Bakhtawari, assuring them that the suggestions would be carefully considered.