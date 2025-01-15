Pakistan, Djibouti sign MoU to enhance political, economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Djibouti have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to initiate bilateral political consultations, marking a significant step toward strengthening their partnership.

The MoU was signed by Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa Division) Hamid Asghar Khan on behalf of Pakistan and Permanent Secretary General (Foreign Secretary) of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Hassan on behalf of Djibouti, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, describing the MoU as a historic move toward establishing a comprehensive and enduring partnership. They emphasized trade and investment as key areas of focus for future collaboration.

The discussions covered a broad range of topics, including political, economic, defense, and security matters. Both countries agreed to further deepen their bilateral ties through increased engagement at all levels.

The talks also included regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a particular focus on developments in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Djibouti have been steadily strengthening since Pakistan opened its resident mission in Djibouti in May 2022.

The next session of the Bilateral Political Consultations is scheduled to take place in Islamabad in early 2025. Additionally, a visit by Djibouti’s Foreign Minister and the establishment of a Joint Business Council (JBC) are planned for the first half of 2025.