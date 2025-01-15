Hamas, Islamic Jihad confirm agreement on ceasefire and prisoner swap

GAZA CITY: Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have agreed to a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, sources close to the negotiations confirmed on Wednesday.

The agreement marks a potential breakthrough in efforts to end the 16-month-long conflict in Gaza.

Two Palestinian officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the factions had reached consensus on the deal and conveyed their approval to mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. The mediators have been working for months to negotiate an end to the violence, which has caused widespread devastation in Gaza and displaced millions.

“The factions have agreed on the proposal and informed the mediators of their decision,” said one source familiar with the discussions. A second official confirmed the development, hinting that a formal announcement may be imminent.

Despite the verbal approval, key elements of the agreement remain unresolved. According to a Hamas official, the group is awaiting further details, including maps of proposed Israeli troop withdrawals, before providing its final written response. The official, who declined to be named, added that while Hamas supports the deal in principle, additional clarifications are needed before formalizing its commitment.

Israeli officials issued conflicting statements regarding the progress of the talks. Earlier in the day, an Israeli official suggested that Hamas had accepted the ceasefire terms presented by Qatari mediators. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office later denied this, stating that Hamas had not yet submitted a formal response to the proposal.

The proposed agreement reportedly includes a phased ceasefire lasting six weeks, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from central Gaza, and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes in the northern parts of the enclave. In exchange, Hamas is expected to release around 100 hostages, including 33 Israeli citizens, taken during its October 7 attack. Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails would also be freed under the deal.

The negotiations have gained momentum in recent days, with officials on all sides expressing optimism that a resolution may be near. “I am hopeful that the deal will be finalized by tonight or tomorrow at the latest,” said a Palestinian negotiator involved in the discussions.

Meanwhile, hostilities continue to escalate on the ground. Over the past 24 hours, Israeli airstrikes targeted dozens of locations across Gaza, killing at least 13 Palestinians, including seven civilians sheltering in a school. Local medical officials reported further casualties in airstrikes on homes in Deir Al-Balah, Bureij refugee camp, and Rafah.

The ongoing violence has heightened the urgency of reaching an agreement, with millions of Palestinians living in dire conditions amid relentless bombardment. Displaced residents have expressed hope that the ceasefire will bring an end to the destruction.

“We just want peace. Even if our homes and schools are destroyed, we need the bombing to stop,” said Amal Saleh, a 54-year-old resident of Gaza City, who has been displaced since the start of the conflict.

As mediators push for a resolution, questions remain about Gaza’s governance after the conflict. Palestinian Authority officials have indicated their intention to resume administrative control in the territory, a prospect rejected by Israel and complicated by Hamas’ continued presence.

While optimism surrounds the ceasefire talks, the history of stalled agreements and unresolved disputes leaves the outcome uncertain. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza, however, underscores the need for a swift and lasting resolution.