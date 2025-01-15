PTI to observe February 8 as black day over alleged election rigging

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has announced that February 8, 2024, will be observed as a Black Day across the country.

The announcement comes as part of PTI’s ongoing campaign against what it alleges were “rigged” general elections held on the same date last year.

According to sources, PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Members of the Provincial Assemblies (MPAs) have been instructed to organize demonstrations in their respective constituencies. Party leaders have been directed to mobilize supporters and prepare for large-scale protests while refraining from making public statements against JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman.

In a bid to strengthen alliances, Imran Khan has also urged party leaders to engage with opposition figures, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, to garner broader support for the protests.

The decision to observe Black Day comes as PTI ramps up its opposition to the ruling government. The party has alleged widespread irregularities in the February 8, 2024, general elections, where independent candidates, reportedly supported by former PTI members, secured the majority of seats. Despite this, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) formed a coalition government, effectively sidelining PTI.

The caretaker government at the time had dismissed allegations of electoral rigging, stating that the polls were conducted transparently.

Meanwhile, PTI is reportedly engaged in negotiations with the federal government to address the prevailing political uncertainty. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar confirmed that the party would present its demands in writing during the third round of talks scheduled for January 16.

“Tomorrow, our third session of negotiations with the government will take place, during which we will submit our demands in writing,” Barrister Gohar said, adding that meaningful progress could be made if the government approaches the discussions with sincerity.

As the political climate remains tense, the announcement of Black Day and PTI’s preparations for nationwide demonstrations signal further escalation in the standoff between the opposition and the ruling coalition.