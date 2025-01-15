Punjab CM advises youth not to be ‘misled’ by anyone

CM Maryam Nawaz vows to give laptops to students with more than 65% marks

Distributes Honhaar Scholarship cheques to talented Students at GCWU Sialkot

SIALKOT/LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday launched Honhaar Scholarship Program for Gujranwala Division by distributing Honhaar Scholarship cheques to ten topper students of the university.

The students expressed their immense excitement and joy upon her arrival at Government College University (GCWU) Sialkot. The Punjab CM appreciated the students who presented the national anthem, song, recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAWW) and expressed her affection to them.

She also had a selfie and a picture with the students who presented Kalam-e-Iqbal. The students enthusiastically applauded when the line “Jawanon Ko Peeron Ka Ustad Kar De” was presented.

On the occasion, a guard of honour was presented to the talented students. A smartly turned out contingent of the Punjab Police presented a general salute.

Addressing the scholarship distribution ceremony at Government College Women’s University Sialkot, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to increase number of Honahar scholarships to 50,000 in next year’s budget.

“30,000 scholarships are being given to children but they are less, there should be more. Increase meritorious scholarships from 30,000 to 50,000,”, she emphasized, adding that public money is a sacred trust and should be spent on the public welfare.” She added, “Very soon, second and third year students will also get meritorious scholarships.”

She highlighted, “Going above political affiliation, scholarships are being given to everyone on meet instead of any recommendation. 100% merit has been ensured. Do not thank me for getting a scholarship, it is your right and the fruit of your hard work.” She flagged, “I can swear that i have not made even a single appointment as Chief Minister based on any body’s recommendation.”

She claimed that Honahar Scholarship Scheme is the first and biggest scholarship program in the country’s history, saying she happy to see the talented sons and daughters reaping the fruit of their hardwork.

The CM said that the largest part of Pakistan’s population is youth that’s why her government had priorities their development and grooming.

CM Maryam said, “I have become a Chief Minister today due to the prayers of my parents. However, I do not think for students as a Chief Minister but as a mother.” She added, “I like when you call me mother. It is the duty of a mother to create paths of development for her children.”

CM Maryam said, “All these daughters are our pride, all the topper girls here have proved that girls are not behind in any field.” She added, “Students are all my earnings and my assets.”

The CM said, “It is my responsibility to fulfill all your needs.” She added, “The first batch of laptops has arrived, I will come and give them to you myself very soon.” She underscored, “All children with more than 65% marks will receive laptops.” She noted, “I have myself selected the best laptops available in the market for you.”

The chief minister said, “The love I received here at the Honahar Scholarship ceremony is a great honor for me.” She added, “In the city of Allama Iqbal, the students have presented ‘Kalam-e-Iqbal’ very well.” She flagged, “Iqbal has specially mentioned youth in his poems.”

The chief minister also mentioned, “One lakh e-bikes will be given to students in Punjab completely free of cost.” Enumerating the government feats, CM Maryam stated that the country’s economy is on the mend, inflation is coming down and the stock market has broken all records, noting, “I wish the fruits of all this now reach you, it is the responsibility of your mother Maryam Nawaz.”

The Punjab CM advised the children to keep your eyes open and do not be misled by anyone as the red line is Pakistan. “Pakistan is our motherland and mother cannot discriminate between children”, she emphasized, adding that you (students) all have to serve this country. “Not getting admission in colleges and universities for the hardworking children is worrying for the state, but now the state will recognize your merit. I love all my sons and daughters equally. We are all trustees of the honor and sanctity of the country,” Maryam Nawaz stated, adding that “we should not betray her.” She pointed out, “This is the last chance, will we go ahead or will we always go backward.” She underscored, “Politics should also be seen from the perspective of merit.” She regretted, “They used to raise slogans but till date they could not prove the theft of even a single penny.”

The Punjab CM said, “They kept calling people thieves but there is a case of 190 million pounds against them.” She added, “Each of our children is like a brick in the foundation of the country.” She highlighted, “The youth should pledge that no matter what happens, you will not go against the homeland.”

According to scholarship plan, 1947 students of Gujranwala division will obtain scholarships worth Rs90 million, 1,276 students of government universities will get scholarships worth Rs58 million, 481 students of colleges will be provided scholarships worth Rs13 million and 112 students of quality private educational institutions and 78 students of medical colleges will also be provided scholarships.