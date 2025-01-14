Ajoka’s ‘Bulha’ concludes Sufi Festival with powerful message of peace and tolerance

LAHORE: The 2025 Sufi Festival, organized by the Auqaf Department Punjab, concluded with a captivating performance of “Bulha” by Ajoka Theatre at Al Hamra Hall 2, Mall Road Lahore.

The performance, which marked the closing of the festival, was attended by a distinguished audience, including Dr. Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Secretary Auqaf Punjab, veteran actor Noorul Hasan, and spiritual leader Baba Yahya. The play, written by Shahid Nadeem and directed by Madeeha Gauhar, explores the life and message of the iconic Sufi poet Bulleh Shah, who lived during a time of religious and political turmoil. Actor Usman Raj portrayed the title role, bringing to life Bulleh Shah’s search for truth, his devotion to his mentor Shah Inayat, and his strong opposition to religious violence and intolerance.

Through powerful performances and live qawali, Bulha conveyed Bulleh Shah’s unwavering commitment to love, peace, and tolerance in the face of widespread hatred and bigotry. The play’s central theme—resistance to violence in the name of religion—struck a chord with the audience, resonating with contemporary struggles for peace and unity.

First performed in 2001, Bulha has been staged internationally in countries such as Pakistan, India, Iran, Oman, the UK, and the US. It is also included in the Oxford University Press collection of Shahid Nadeem’s works in English translation.

Dr. Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Secretary Auqaf Punjab, praised the performance and emphasized the role of Sufi teachings in promoting harmony and peace. The festival, which ran for several days, showcased various performances, lectures, and activities centered around Sufi philosophy and its relevance in today’s world.