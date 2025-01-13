Zayn Malik marks 32nd birthday with jaw-dropping cake: See Photo

Thank you for all the birthday wishes, 32!!” he wrote in the story while holding the bizarre cake.

He appreciated his fans for their continued support and charitable efforts, adding, “I’ve seen the projects you’ve been creating to help others and couldn’t be more thankful. Thanks for raising funds for causes close to my heart.”

In a follow-up story, the Dusk till Dawn crooner gave a closer of the treat. The cake featured a bust of a clicker the fungal zombie from the hit series and video game, The Last of Us, and had the musician’s first name embossed in grey at the base of the cake.

The PILLOWTALK artist also gave a shot out to the cake’s creator.

“@thelondonbaker Thank you for this amazing piece of art, you’re an absolute legend,” he wrote. “This cake is the best I’ve ever had in 32 years!”

Currently, Malik is busy with Stairway to Sky tour. Although he recently wrapped up his UK tour early, citing his vocal health as the reason, he is set to kick off for USA tour beginning from January 21st, 2025.