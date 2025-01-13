Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Takes Another Chance At Love After Ben Affleck Heartbreak

By News Desk

Jennifer Lopez dives back into the dating pool after finalising Ben Affleck’s divorce.

The Boy Next Door actress has reportedly decided to take another chance at love despite her fresh heartbreak.

Closer magazine reported that Lopez and Hollywood A-lister Kevin Costner have been “talking” every day after their Aspen get-together.

The source shared, “At the moment things are still at the very beginning stages, but after they hung out in Aspen he made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favourite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne.”

After Costner’s sweet gesture, the potential couple exchange messages every other day and they are planning a dinner date as per their busy schedules.

An insider stated, “J.Lo isn’t ready to rush into anything right now but she does seem excited about the potential, and even if they wind up just connecting as friends, it’s still a massive ego boost to have him falling all over her like this.”

The report shared that the Yellowstone actor has “a lot of qualities” and Lopez is looking for her next man.

The renowned artist is “incredibly successful and he’s someone that commands a huge amount of respect in the industry and among all their peers.”

Lopez knows that having Costner in her life would make a “big statement” after her high-profile split from Affleck.

