Angelina Jolie and Son Knox Step Up to Support Wildfire Victims in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, are stepping up to help those affected by the devastating wildfires raging across Los Angeles. Over the weekend, the pair were seen gathering supplies to aid evacuees and victims of the crisis, showcasing their shared commitment to philanthropy.

The Palisades and Eaton fires, two of the largest blazes, remain only 15% contained as of Saturday, having claimed 16 lives, forced thousands to evacuate, and burned over 30,000 acres. In a video shared by Daily Mail, Jolie and Knox were spotted in a Los Feliz grocery store parking lot loading their car with essentials like water bottles and groceries to donate to those in need.

The Maria actress revealed she was also providing shelter to loved ones impacted by the fires. “Right now, I’m taking care of people close to me and having them at my house,” Jolie shared when asked about her efforts. She also confirmed plans to donate to wider relief initiatives in the coming weeks.

The wildfires have destroyed the homes of numerous residents, including Hollywood stars such as Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Leighton Meester, and Adam Brody. In an emotional Instagram post, Hilton shared her heartbreak after losing her Malibu home, stating: “I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.”

As Angelina and Knox continue to provide support, their efforts highlight the power of compassion and action during one of Los Angeles’ most devastating natural disasters.