Shiloh Jolie Avoids Mother Angelina As She Helps Brother Knox With Relief Efforts Amid LA Fires

Shiloh Jolie, 18 and her brother, Knox,16, have joined forces to support relief efforts amid the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The siblings were photographed loading a pickup truck with essential supplies, including water bottles and groceries, to aid evacuees and first responders.

The heartfelt moment, captured outside a Los Feliz grocery store, highlights their shared commitment to helping their community during this crisis. Following in their mother Angelina Jolie’s philanthropic footsteps, the duo has been actively involved in supporting those affected by the fires, which have burned thousands of acres and displaced countless residents.



The wildfires have destroyed the homes of numerous residents, including Hollywood stars such as Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Leighton Meester, and Adam Brody. In an emotional Instagram post, Hilton shared her heartbreak after losing her Malibu home, stating: “I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.”

As Angelina and Knox continue to provide support, their efforts highlight the power of compassion and action during one of Los Angeles’ most devastating natural disasters.