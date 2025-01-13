Ben Affleck Shares Tender Moment with Daughter Violet Amid LA Wildfire Threat

Ben Affleck was visibly emotional as he embraced his daughter Violet amid the ongoing wildfires ravaging Los Angeles. The flames, which have already destroyed thousands of homes, including those of Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal, are inching closer to Affleck’s Brentwood property.

On Saturday, the Argo actor was spotted stepping outside despite the poor air quality caused by the fires. Dressed casually in grey sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and a zip-up hoodie, Ben appeared distressed as he shared a heartfelt hug with Violet, 19.

Violet, donning dark blue jeans, a black hoodie, and a white medical mask, rested her head on her father’s chest as he cradled the back of her head during their embrace. She had stopped by to check on him alongside her mother, actress Jennifer Garner.

Ben and Jennifer, who were married from 2005 to 2018, remain close and co-parent their three children—Violet, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12. The family has frequently united for meaningful moments, including volunteering together last Thanksgiving to serve meals to the homeless.

While Ben’s Brentwood home remains safe for now, the family’s bond serves as a source of comfort as the fires continue to pose a serious threat to the area.