Entertainment

Ben Affleck Shares Tender Moment with Daughter Violet Amid LA Wildfire Threat

By Web Desk

Ben Affleck was visibly emotional as he embraced his daughter Violet amid the ongoing wildfires ravaging Los Angeles. The flames, which have already destroyed thousands of homes, including those of Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal, are inching closer to Affleck’s Brentwood property.

On Saturday, the Argo actor was spotted stepping outside despite the poor air quality caused by the fires. Dressed casually in grey sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and a zip-up hoodie, Ben appeared distressed as he shared a heartfelt hug with Violet, 19.

Violet, donning dark blue jeans, a black hoodie, and a white medical mask, rested her head on her father’s chest as he cradled the back of her head during their embrace. She had stopped by to check on him alongside her mother, actress Jennifer Garner.

Ben and Jennifer, who were married from 2005 to 2018, remain close and co-parent their three children—Violet, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12. The family has frequently united for meaningful moments, including volunteering together last Thanksgiving to serve meals to the homeless.

While Ben’s Brentwood home remains safe for now, the family’s bond serves as a source of comfort as the fires continue to pose a serious threat to the area.

Previous article
Shiloh Jolie Avoids Mother Angelina As She Helps Brother Knox With Relief Efforts Amid LA Fires
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Meghan Markle Takes Major Decision Over Netflix Show Amid Scathing Criticism

Meghan Markle has announced the postponement of her highly anticipated Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, in light of the devastating wildfires ravaging Los Angeles...

Epaper_25-1-13 LHR

Epaper_25-1-13 KHI

Epaper_25-1-13 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.