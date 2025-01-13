Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Labeled as ‘Disaster Tourists’ By Justine Bateman After Wildfire Aid

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent efforts to assist wildfire victims in Los Angeles have sparked backlash, with actress Justine Bateman labeling the couple “disaster tourists.”

The Family Ties alum, 58, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to criticize the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, calling their visit to a Pasadena convention center a “repulsive photo op.” She wrote, “They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire.”

Bateman’s comments followed viral clips of Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, lending support to evacuees and first responders. Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo praised the couple, describing their visit as heartfelt and impactful. “They met with first responders and victims,” Gordo told Fox 11. He recounted Harry’s kind gesture of grabbing a donut for a victim who didn’t recognize him, saying, “If you ever run for anything, I’ll vote for you.”

As wildfires ravage Los Angeles County, affecting more than 100,000 residents, the Sussexes have stepped up their relief efforts. Their Archewell Foundation donated clothing, children’s items, and supplies, while they offered their Montecito home to friends in need. The couple’s spokesperson confirmed their residence is in a high-risk zone but remains safe as of Monday.

Meghan has also postponed the release of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, originally scheduled for Wednesday, out of respect for the ongoing crisis.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Jennifer Garner have also been seen volunteering, while stars like Leighton Meester and Miles Teller are among those who lost their homes in the fires.

Reps for Harry and Meghan have not yet commented on Bateman’s critique.