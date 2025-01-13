Entertainment

King Charles to Visit Auschwitz for 80th Liberation Anniversary in Holocaust Tribute

By Web Desk

King Charles will honor Holocaust victims by leading British commemorations at Auschwitz-Birkenau on January 27, marking the 80th anniversary of the camp’s liberation. This somber date, observed globally as Holocaust Memorial Day, will see world leaders, including Charles, gathering at the historic site in Poland.

At 76, the monarch—currently undergoing cancer treatment—will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda during his fifth visit to the country. Charles has been a Patron of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust since 2017 and has consistently emphasized the importance of remembering the atrocities to prevent history from repeating itself.

“As a survivor of the unmentionable horrors of the Holocaust, [Lily Ebert] found a home in Britain and became a beacon of resilience and courage,” Charles said in a previous tribute to Holocaust survivors. “Her extraordinary example will never be forgotten.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla at Holocaust Memorial Event in Jan. 2023. VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty

The British royal family has a long tradition of supporting Holocaust education. In 2020, Prince William and Princess Kate marked the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation by lighting candles at a memorial event and meeting survivors. Kate also took striking portraits of survivors, which became a centerpiece of the commemorations.

Ahead of his visit, Charles will host a Holocaust education event at Buckingham Palace on January 13, where he will meet survivors, including 94-year-old Manfred Goldberg, who endured multiple concentration camps.

This poignant visit underscores Charles’ commitment to keeping the memories of Holocaust victims alive, while honoring survivors and their contributions to Holocaust education and awareness.

